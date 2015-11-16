ZURICH, Nov 16 (Reuters) -

* Adecco says that as of November 9, 2015, Blackrock Inc held a participation in Adecco of below 5 percent.

* Blackrock's participation in Adecco had moved above 5 percent on November 6, 2015, the Swiss company previously announced.