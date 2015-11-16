Nov 16 Soft Computing SA :

* Says to have repurchased 146,600 own shares, representing 6.48 percent of capital from company's executives Eric Fischmeister and Gilles Venturi

* Total repurchase value is 1,414,690 euros ($1.51 million) or 9.65 euros per share

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)