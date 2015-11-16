BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
Nov 17 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc :
* Announce that they have reached agreement regarding terms of a recommended acquisition
* Recommended acquisition through which Liberty Global will acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of CWC
* Consideration for CWC will comprise up to approximately 31.7 million LIBERTY GLOBAL Class A ordinary shares
* Consideration for CWC will comprise 77.5 million Liberty Global Class C ordinary shares
* Aggregate consideration under transaction is about 3.60 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.