Nov 17 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc :

* Announce that they have reached agreement regarding terms of a recommended acquisition

* Recommended acquisition through which Liberty Global will acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of CWC

* Consideration for CWC will comprise up to approximately 31.7 million LIBERTY GLOBAL Class A ordinary shares

* Consideration for CWC will comprise 77.5 million Liberty Global Class C ordinary shares

* Aggregate consideration under transaction is about 3.60 billion stg