Nov 16 Motoricus SA :

* Signs investment agreement with Kazimierz Dawicki, Andrzej Dawicki, Zbigniew Dawicki and KAZ Kazimierz, Andrzej, Zbigniew Dawiccy Spolka Jawna (partners)

* Under investment agreement will issue to partners 8.6 million shares and transfer them as contribution in kind for 100 percent stake in KAZ Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o.

* The investment agreement is a consequnce of letter of intent signed on Nov. 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)