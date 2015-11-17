Nov 17 Famous Brands Ltd :

* Famous Brands partners with Global Bakery-Café Group, Paul

* Has signed a ground-breaking agreement with Global Brand, Paul, to become their South African licensed partner for a ten-year period

* First flagship Paul restaurant is scheduled to open by end of calendar year 2016

* Famous Brands will open five restaurants over a five-year period in three trading formats