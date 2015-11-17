Nov 17 Interparfums SA :

* Says sales for 2016 should reach 340 million euros ($362.37 million)

* Says operating margin for 2016 could reach nearly 12 percent

* Says targets set for 2015, namely sales of 310 million euros - 320 million euros and operating margin between 11 percent and 12 percent will be met Source text: bit.ly/1NAsxlt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9383 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)