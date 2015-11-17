UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Interparfums SA :
* Says sales for 2016 should reach 340 million euros ($362.37 million)
* Says operating margin for 2016 could reach nearly 12 percent
* Says targets set for 2015, namely sales of 310 million euros - 320 million euros and operating margin between 11 percent and 12 percent will be met Source text: bit.ly/1NAsxlt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9383 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.