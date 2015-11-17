Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 17 Datagroup AG :
* Announces preliminary FY 2014/2015 results
* FY 2014/2015 preliminary revenue up 3 pct to 157 million euros ($167 million)
* FY EBITDA up 49 pct at 15.3 million euros
* FY EBIT of 9.6 million euros, up 98 pct yoy
Source text - bit.ly/1N85nbN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order