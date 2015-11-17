BRIEF-R&I affirms Yamanashi Chuo Bank Ltd's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I
Nov 17 Aktia Bank Abp :
* Q3 operating profit 16.4 million euros ($17.49 million) versus 17.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 net commission income 19.7 million euros versus 17.6 million euros year ago
* Q3 net interest income 23.8 million euros versus 26.1 million euros year ago
* Changes outlook for 2015 - sees operating profit to be 62 million - 65 million euros
* Previous guidance was operating profit to reach a similar level as in 2014
* Reported operating profit of 68.3 million euros for 2014
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016