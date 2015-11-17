HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 22 at 4 P.M. EDT/2000 GMT
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Nov 17 Baloise Holding AG :
* In local-currency terms growth of 1.4 percent in its volume of business 9-month, which rose to 7,054.1 million Swiss francs ($7 billion)
* 9-month total non-life premiums rose slightly, increasing by 0.7 percent to 2,611.6 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0109 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, March 22 If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.