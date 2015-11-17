BRIEF-Reig Jofre starts marketing of three drugs administered by injection
* Starts marketing of three new drugs administered by injection for hospital use
Nov 17 Ion Beam Applications SA
* Say Q3 YTD revenues rises 25.1 percent to 188.9 million euros ($201.41 million)
* Reports for Q3 a record backlog of 305 million euros, up 72 percent year on year
* Sees FY 2015 top line revenue growth of 15-20 percent
* Sees September 2015 YTD REBIT margin in line with 10 percent guidance for full year
* Confirmes trend towards dividend pay-out ratio of 30 percent
* Look forwards to continued good progress in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY loss of 23.6 million euros versus loss of 29.1 million euros year ago