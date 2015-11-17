Nov 17 Semperit Holding AG :

* 9-month revenue increased by 5.5 pct to 692.1 million euros ($738 million) compared with prior-year period (655.9 million euros)

* 9-month net result (earnings after tax) increased by 7.9 pct to 40.1 million euros(Q1-Q3 2014: 37.1 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA amounted to 80.5 million euros and EBIT to 59.1 million euros

* Despite an ongoing subdued market development in Western Europe and North America order intake develops well

* Anticipates a satisfactory business development for remaining weeks of year 2015

* From today's perspective, revenue and earnings for year 2015 should be at attractive level

* In future is striving to achieve double-digit growth of sales volumes on average as well as attractive earnings margins

* For time being, targeted EBITDA margin remains unchanged between 12 pct and 15 pct and EBIT margin between 8 pct and 11 pct

($1 = 0.9379 euros)