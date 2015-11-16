Nov 16 Stem Cells Spin SA :

* Q3 revenue 606,704 zlotys ($153,057.34) versus 42,469 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit 354,523 zlotys versus loss of 119,549 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9639 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)