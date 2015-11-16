Nov 16 RTA Laboratuvarlari :

* Terminates agreement to buy 50 percent of Serenay Ambalaj that was announced on Sept 7, because of disagreement on management issues

* To return 50 percent share of Serenay Ambalaj to Fehmi Yilmaz

* Instead 50 percent of Serenay Ambalaj to buy 6,000 square meters of facility in Tekirdag together with its 10,734 square meters land for 6.8 million lira ($2.36 million)

