BRIEF-CDC gives investigation update on STEC infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut butter
* Investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of Shiga Toxin-Producing E. Coli O157:H7 infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut Butter
Nov 16 PZ Cormay SA :
* Reports 9-month revenue of 33.3 million zlotys ($8.4 million) versus 75.5 million zlotys a year ago
* 9-month operating loss amounts to 6.9 million zlotys versus a loss of 8.7 million zlotys a year ago
* 9-month net loss amounts to 1.4 million zlotys versus a loss of 8.9 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9651 zlotys)
* Shares rise 2 pct (Adds comments from Innoviva's letter to shareholders)