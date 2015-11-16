BRIEF-CDC gives investigation update on STEC infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut butter
* Investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of Shiga Toxin-Producing E. Coli O157:H7 infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut Butter
Nov 16 Bioton SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 112.7 million zlotys ($28.4 million)versus 106.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit is 17.4 million zlotys versus 5.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit is 8.0 million zlotys versus 2.3 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9632 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of Shiga Toxin-Producing E. Coli O157:H7 infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut Butter
* Shares rise 2 pct (Adds comments from Innoviva's letter to shareholders)