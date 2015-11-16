UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Eurosnack SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 2.8 million zlotys ($706,517.63) compared to 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss is 180,128 zlotys compared to a loss of 669,077 zlotys a year ago Source text: bit.ly/20X1tGH Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9631 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.