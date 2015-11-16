Nov 16 Thule Group AB

* Placing of shares in Thule Group

* Nordic Capital says have retained Carnegie, Danske Bank and Nordea to evaluate a placing of about 15 million shares in Thule Group

* The Shareholder currently owns 44,282,225 shares, representing 44.3 percent of the total number of shares in Thule Group

* In the event of a transaction, the price will be determined by means of an accelerated book-built offering to a limited number of Swedish and international institutional investors