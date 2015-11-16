BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage:
Nov 16 IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :
* Q3 revenue 356,546 zlotys ($89,765) versus 408,695 zlotys year on year
* Q3 net loss 39,082 zlotys versus profit of 22,801 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9720 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage:
LAGOS, March 30 MTN has made a payment of 30 billion naira ($98 million) to the Nigerian government in part settlement of a 330 billion naira fine imposed on the telecoms group for not disconnecting unregistered SIM cards, an MTN source told Reuters on Thursday.