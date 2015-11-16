Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 Ailleron SA :
* Q3 revenue 9.4 million zlotys ($2.37 million) versus 11.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 141,000 zlotys versus 178,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9734 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order