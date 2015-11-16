Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 Grupa Exorigo-Upos SA :
* Q3 revenue 29.3 million zlotys ($7.38 million) versus 24.8 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net loss 1.6 million zlotys versus profit of 1.8 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9704 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order