UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Funcom NV :
* Q3 revenue $2.2 million versus $2.7 million year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss $365,000 versus loss $468,000 year ago
* Expects to have the ability to fund its operations for the next twelve months after the end of Q3 15
* The trend of slowly declining revenues on the current live game portfolio is expected to continue as in previous quarters due to the ageing of the games
* The first new game to be announced during early 2016 and two additional games throughout later that year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.