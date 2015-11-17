BRIEF-R&I affirms Yamanashi Chuo Bank Ltd's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I
Nov 17 Hyprop Investments Ltd :
* Says to provide assistance to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hyprop Investments Mauritius Limited for a loan facility of $70 million
* The facility will be utilised for acquisition of a 75 pct interest in Ikeja City Mall, in Lagos, Nigeria
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016