Nov 17 Hyprop Investments Ltd :

* Says to provide assistance to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hyprop Investments Mauritius Limited for a loan facility of $70 million

* The facility will be utilised for acquisition of a 75 pct interest in Ikeja City Mall, in Lagos, Nigeria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)