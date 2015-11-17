Nov 17 Paddy Power Plc

* Trong top-line momentum continues into second half, offsetting adverse sports results

* Expect full year 2015 reported operating profit to be a mid to high single digit percentage increase above 2014.

* In online, sports betting stakes were up 23% and total net revenue was up 7%.

* In retail, sports betting stakes grew by 12% and total net revenue by 7%

* Expect to publish shareholder documentation on Betfair merger in coming weeks.