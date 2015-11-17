Nov 17 Intermediate Capital Group Plc
* Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG) announces its first
half results for six months ended 30 September 2015.
* Total AUM up 12 percent to 20.2 bln euros, with 3.2bln
euros of new money raised; third party fee earning AUM up 18
percent to 14.4bln euros
* European mezzanine and senior debt partners raising a
total of 2.2bln euros. With these funds substantially raised,
pace of fundraising in second half is expected to be slower
* Group profit before tax down 2 percent to 93.9mln pounds
(H1 2015: 95.7mln pounds)
* Return on equity of 12.1 percent (H1 2015: 9.8 percent)
and gearing of 0.80x (H1 2015: 0.39x), both up on prior year
* Interim ordinary dividend up 4.3 percent to 7.2 pence per
share in addition to 300mln pound special dividend paid in july
