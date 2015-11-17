Nov 17 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Files first clinical trial application for BIOSKILL

* Final results from all 20 patients in REDUC are expected year-end 2015 with final report expected in first half of 2016

* Following approval of CTA, it is expected that BIOSKILL trial will be initiated in 2016

