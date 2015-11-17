Nov 17 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :

* Has appointed Dirk Volz to board of managing directors of IKB with effect from Dec. 1

* Volz is taking over position from Dieter Glueder, who took up this role after start of IKB crisis in late July 2007