BRIEF-Shanghai Chinafortune cancels dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says to pay no dividend for 2016
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016
Nov 17 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :
* Dirk Volz appointed CFO of IKB
* Has appointed Dirk Volz to board of managing directors of IKB with effect from Dec. 1
* Volz is taking over position from Dieter Glueder, who took up this role after start of IKB crisis in late July 2007 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)