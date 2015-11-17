BRIEF-United Internet sees EBITDA up by around 12 pct in 2017
* Increase in customer contracts of 1.00 million to 16.97 million
Nov 17 Wige Media AG
* Decides on capital increase
* Sees gross proceeds of 1.64 million eur
* To use proceeds to finance further major projects
* Sets placement price for shares from capital increase at 1.45 eurper share Source text for Eikon (in German only): Further company coverage:
* Increase in customer contracts of 1.00 million to 16.97 million
BERLIN, March 23 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday: