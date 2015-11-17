BRIEF-Shanghai Chinafortune cancels dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says to pay no dividend for 2016
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016
Nov 17 Alstria Office Reit AG :
* Issues corporate bond with a nominal value of 500.0 million euros ($533.2 million)
* Bond will be issued with a denomination of 100,000 euros
* Final conditions of bond, in particular interest rate and issue price will be announced following conclusion of bookbuilding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)