Nov 17 Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Issues corporate bond with a nominal value of 500.0 million euros ($533.2 million)

* Bond will be issued with a denomination of 100,000 euros

* Final conditions of bond, in particular interest rate and issue price will be announced following conclusion of bookbuilding