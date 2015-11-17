BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine: chairman of board of directors and CFO resign
* Uzi Blumensohn, SHL's chairman of board of directors, has stepped down from his position with immediate effect
Nov 17 Allergy Therapeutics Plc
* 41 million new ordinary shares have been placed by panmure gordon at a price of 28 pence per share
* Placing to raise approximately 11.5 mln stg
* Placing price represents a discount of 0.6 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uzi Blumensohn, SHL's chairman of board of directors, has stepped down from his position with immediate effect
March 23 Cosmo Bio Co Ltd : * Says Toshiaki Kasamatsu will resign from chairman * Says effective April 1 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/8Nq203 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)