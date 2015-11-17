Australia shares up on materials stocks, snapping 3 days of losses; NZ steady
March 23 Australian shares rose on Thursday, snapping three straight days of losses, buoyed by the materials sector and gains from miner BHP Billiton.
Nov 17 Oestjydsk Bank A/S :
* 9-month net interest income 78.0 million Danish crowns ($11.15 million) versus 120.9 million crowns year ago
* 9-month loan losses 114.3 million crowns versus 264.3 million crowns year ago
* 9-month pre-tax loss 9.4 million crowns versus loss 194.9 million crowns year ago
* Cuts guidance on FY 2015 profit before value adjustments and impairments to 110 million - 115 million crowns from 115 million - 125 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.9984 Danish crowns)
* Bank Coop says to reduce board to seven members from nine, Chairman Lewin hands over role to deputy Sturm