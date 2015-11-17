BRIEF-Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment to take out 450 mln yen loan to fund acquisition
* Says it plans to take out 450 million yen worth loan to fund acquisition of properties
Nov 17 Nurol Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As
* Appoints Mustafa Samim Hatipoglu as CEO (General Manager) as of Nov 17
* Appoints Mustafa Samim Hatipoglu as CEO (General Manager) as of Nov 17
* Raises stake in Bank Coop to 75.8 percent