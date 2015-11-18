Nov 18 CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding AG :

* CPH group has agreed to acquire a majority shareholding in Jiangsu Alsio Technology of Jiangsu Feixiang Group

* Is expanding within chemistry sector

* Unit Zeochem to acquire 80 pct of shares of Jiangsu Alsio Technology Co. Ltd (Alsio) from Jiangsu Feixiang Group

* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price