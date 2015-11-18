UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Nov 18 Evolva Holding SA :
* Reaches second milestone in collaboration to develop next-generation, sustainably produced cosmetic ingredients with L'Oréal
* Milestone payment does not change Evolva's revenue guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.