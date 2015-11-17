Nov 17 myFC AB :

* myFC and ABB initiates a collaboration with ABB's new YuMi robot technology

* YuMi robots will produce the PowerCards for myFC's new fuel cell charger, JAQ, and with this collaboration, myFC will build their first factory in Sweden

* The PowerCards for myFC's new fuel cell charger, JAQ, will be produced using ABB's dual-armed YuMi robot starting in spring 2016

