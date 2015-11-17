BRIEF-Warteck Invest FY EBIT up at CHF 26.6 mln
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)
Nov 17 myFC AB :
* myFC and ABB initiates a collaboration with ABB's new YuMi robot technology
* YuMi robots will produce the PowerCards for myFC's new fuel cell charger, JAQ, and with this collaboration, myFC will build their first factory in Sweden
* The PowerCards for myFC's new fuel cell charger, JAQ, will be produced using ABB's dual-armed YuMi robot starting in spring 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Bank Coop says to reduce board to seven members from nine, Chairman Lewin hands over role to deputy Sturm