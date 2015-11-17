Nov 17 Thule Group AB

* Nordic Capital says places 15 mln Thule shares at 105 sek/share

* Nordic Capital says the shares representing 15.0 percent of the total number of shares in Thule Group was sold in an accelerated book-building process

* Nordic Capital says owns 29,282,225 Thule shares after the placing, representing 29.3 percent of the total number of shares in the Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)