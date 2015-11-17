BRIEF-R&I affirms Yamanashi Chuo Bank Ltd's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I
Nov 17 Hesse Newman Capital AG :
* Revenues in the first nine months 2015 of 932,000 euros ($994,351) (previous year: 2.318 million euros)
* 9-month EBIT -446,000 euros (year ago: -1.961 million euros)
* 9-month net loss 438,000 euros (previous year: loss of 2.081 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016