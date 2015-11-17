Nov 17 Accell Group NV :

* Says Q3 turnover in both bicycles and bicycle parts and accessories was higher than in the same period of 2014

* Expects an organic turnover growth and an increase in net profit for the second half of 2015, compared to same period 2014

* Says outlook for the medium to long term is positive