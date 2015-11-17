Nov 17 Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio SC :

* Signs agreement for non-recourse sale of a non-performing loan portfolio with gross book value of 302 million euros ($321.75 million) to Sallustio Srl, a Credito Fondiario SpA special-purpose vehicle (SPV)

* Non-performing loan portfolio was sold at a price in line the loans' book value

