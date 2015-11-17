BRIEF-Celyad FY EBIT loss narrows at 25.6 million euros
* FY loss of 23.6 million euros versus loss of 29.1 million euros year ago
Nov 17 Poxel SA :
* Announces a second agreement with ENYO Pharma SA, by which Enyo accesses a key patent on the use of FXR technology to develop treatments for hepatitis B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Elekta Chairman Laurent Leksell acquires 730,769 new shares of class A, representing a value of SEK 71.2 million