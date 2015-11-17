BRIEF-Celyad FY EBIT loss narrows at 25.6 million euros
* FY loss of 23.6 million euros versus loss of 29.1 million euros year ago
Nov 17 Cantargia AB :
* Presents new data and development plan, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer have been selected as primary indications for CAN04
* Says clinical phase I/IIa study in these cancer forms will be initiated in late 2016
* In 2017 intends to start clinical study on the effect on biomarkers and the mechanism of action with the aim of obtaining early signals of biological activity in patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY loss of 23.6 million euros versus loss of 29.1 million euros year ago
* Says Elekta Chairman Laurent Leksell acquires 730,769 new shares of class A, representing a value of SEK 71.2 million