BRIEF-Celyad FY EBIT loss narrows at 25.6 million euros
* FY loss of 23.6 million euros versus loss of 29.1 million euros year ago
Nov 17 Medivir
* Medivir terminates the ADAM8 inhibitor project for pancreatic cancer
* The closure of the project follows a semi-annual review of the company's R&D project portfolio, which deprioritized the project based on data generated during the last six months
* Medivir says as a consequence license agreement with Cancer Research Technology (CRT) for ADAM8 inhibitors and collaboration with CRT and TransMIT GmBH will be terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Says Elekta Chairman Laurent Leksell acquires 730,769 new shares of class A, representing a value of SEK 71.2 million