Nov 17 Tantalus Rare Earths AG :

* Announces that it has commenced a process to sell in first stage 60 pct and in second stage remaining 40 pct of its Madagascar based rare earths project to a Singapore-based company

* In first phase, buyer would acquire 60 pct of shares in Tantalus' subsidiary Tantalum Holding (Mauritius) Limited for a cash consideration of 3.7 million euros ($3.94 million)

* Subject to certain operative milestones Singapore-based company would procure not less than 8 million euros of debt funding for project

* Is planning to apply to District Court in Munich for a withdrawal of its application for insolvency proceedings

* In second phase buyer would acquire remaining 40 pct of Tantalum Holding (Mauritius) Limited, in consideration for shares Buyer holds in a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange ("Listed Company"), which shares will have a market value of not less than 10 million euros