Nov 17 Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Patrizia acquires 127 flats in Copenhagen

* Development includes 127 new units, currently under construction on Teglholmen peninsula in former southern docklands of Danish capital

* Development is scheduled for completion at end of 2016

* Development was sold by a Danish development company