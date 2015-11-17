Nov 17 Exprivia SpA :

* Signs preliminary agreement to increase its stake in ACS SpA to 70.50 percent from 16.2 percent

* Negotiated enterprise value of 100 percent share capital of ACS SpA is 4.4 million euros ($4.68 million)

* Commited to subscribe to up to 1.8 million euro capital increase of ACS SpA

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)