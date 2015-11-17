BRIEF-Shanghai Chinafortune cancels dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says to pay no dividend for 2016
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016
Nov 17 Berlin IV A/S :
* Has entered into conditional agreement with CEO Søren Krarup, under which Søren Krarup will leave his position in Berlin IV if Immeo Dansk Holding ApS voluntary offer is carried out
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)