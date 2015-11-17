BRIEF-Shanghai Chinafortune cancels dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says to pay no dividend for 2016
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016
Nov 17 Berlin IV A/S :
* Board says supports announced voluntary offer from Immeo Dansk Holding Aps
* Maintains its expectations of revenue of about 15.8 million euros ($16.82 million) and EBVAT of about 7.5 million euros for FY 2015/2016
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)