Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 17 Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG :
* H1 total revenues amounted to 20.6 million euros ($21.9 million) compared to 21.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net income 3.2 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* H1 EBIT 4.3 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order