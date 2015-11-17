Nov 17 Pik SA :

* Teresa Zurowska reduces her stake in the company to 7.37 percent (1.5 million shares) from 15.79 percent (700,000 shares) via sale of 800,000 shares of Pik

* The company repurchased 800,000 of its own shares for 0.1 zloty per share

* Teresa Zurowska is a member of the company's supervisory board Source text for Eikon:

