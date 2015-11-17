Leksell acquires Elekta A-shares through conversion
* Says Elekta Chairman Laurent Leksell acquires 730,769 new shares of class A, representing a value of SEK 71.2 million
Nov 17 Indexmedica SA :
* Resolves to change its name to Metropolis SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Elekta Chairman Laurent Leksell acquires 730,769 new shares of class A, representing a value of SEK 71.2 million
* Total revenues and grants of 97.9 million euros ($105.64 million) in 2016 (versus 83.3 million euros in 2015)