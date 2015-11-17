Nov 17 Financial Conduct Authority

* Fca fines and bans former investment analyst at aviva investors

* Fined Mothahir Miah, a former investment analyst at aviva investors global services limited (aviva investors), £139,000

* Fca found that Miah deliberately delayed booking and allocating of trades on a regular basis by several hours.

* Bans Mothahir Miah from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity in financial services industry for failing to act with honesty and integrity Link to source: [bit.ly/20YSmFu]